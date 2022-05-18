25,000 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

OMF stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. 38,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

