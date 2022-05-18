25,860 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.10% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $9.40 on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 533,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,076. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

ArcBest Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.