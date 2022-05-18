$28.65 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will post $28.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $29.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $162.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.41 million to $165.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.88 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $272.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.96. 295,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,285. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

