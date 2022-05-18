2,824 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,824 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $247,000.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
