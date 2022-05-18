2,824 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,824 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

