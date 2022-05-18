2,882 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,399,000 after acquiring an additional 618,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

