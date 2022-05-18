2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 2U by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of 2U by 33.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

