2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Up 11.8%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 233,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,354,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $1,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

