$3.04 EPS Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will announce $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $4.23. Cheniere Energy posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 463%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $21.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $17.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

