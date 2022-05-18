$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.11 and the lowest is $2.19. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 3,464,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,195. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.13. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

