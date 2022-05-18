$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 18,673,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,011. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

