$336.59 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $336.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.40 million. Alignment Healthcare reported sales of $308.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 307,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,438. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 971,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

