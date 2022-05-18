454 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

OC stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

