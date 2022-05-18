$473.90 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $473.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.80 million. UWM posted sales of $484.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 42,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,411. The stock has a market cap of $384.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,053,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 553,738 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

