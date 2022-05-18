$537.11 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $537.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.92 million and the highest is $551.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $535.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 729,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,782. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

