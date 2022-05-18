$542.85 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post $542.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.41 million. Masimo posted sales of $305.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 32.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.84. 19,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,822. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

