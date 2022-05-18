579,723 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 579,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 78,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 59,328 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 252,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 71,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 759,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,464.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 22,936,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,942,168. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

