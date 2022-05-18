6,100 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 36,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.