6,823 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

