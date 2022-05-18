686 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

ARGX traded down $11.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.87. 6,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.32. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.11. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $356.78.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

