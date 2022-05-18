699 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

