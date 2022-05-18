$707.08 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will report $707.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.88 million. Saia posted sales of $571.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $7.97 on Thursday, reaching $207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,365. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.