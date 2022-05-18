738 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,146,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,231,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,471,000 after acquiring an additional 160,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

