7,721 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,815 shares of company stock worth $67,377,185. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.35. 337,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $332.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.