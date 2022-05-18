$8.05 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to report $8.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.15 billion and the lowest is $7.95 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.38 billion to $33.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. 31,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

