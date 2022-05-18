$824.38 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) to announce $824.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.30 million and the highest is $832.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. 1,555,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,284. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

