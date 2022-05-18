886 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.