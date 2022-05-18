9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.30. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

