9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NMTR opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.30. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.
In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
About 9 Meters Biopharma (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.
