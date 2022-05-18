924 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 390,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 45,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BAH opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.
About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
