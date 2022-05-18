98,103 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 443,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

