9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 9F during the second quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 9F by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 9F during the third quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 9F by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in 9F during the third quarter worth $36,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JFU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,277. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

