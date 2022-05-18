AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.17 and last traded at $50.80. 1,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Specifically, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

