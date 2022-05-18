AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 163,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.07. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $271.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.