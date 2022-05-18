Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 17,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,622,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

