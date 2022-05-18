Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
IAF stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.66.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
