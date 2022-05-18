Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

IAF stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

