Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASGI opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

