abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,317,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 1,763,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 827.6 days.

abrdn stock remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. abrdn has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Several analysts have commented on SLFPF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

