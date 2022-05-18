Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $37.03

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $35.13. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 24,503 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

