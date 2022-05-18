Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,345 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVSB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

