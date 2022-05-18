Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.96% of Pro-Dex worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

