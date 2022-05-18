Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,126 shares of company stock worth $41,216,274. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

