Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Semler Scientific worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,612,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMLR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

