Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.17. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.39 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

