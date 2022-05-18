Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.