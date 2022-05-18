Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of American Software worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $563.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

American Software Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.