Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CZOO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

NYSE:CZOO opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

