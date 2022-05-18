Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,957 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

