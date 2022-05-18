Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 77,635 Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,866,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,056.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.48. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Aehr Test Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, memory and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.