Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

AXDX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,667. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXDX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at $203,911.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 58,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.