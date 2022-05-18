AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Announces Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

ACRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

