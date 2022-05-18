AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

ACRX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

